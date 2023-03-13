Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the February 13th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.7 %

Taisho Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,977. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $13.45.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies which are engaged in the manufacture and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, food, and miscellaneous goods. It operates through the Self-Medication and Prescription segments. The Self-Medication segment conducts research and development (R&D), manufacture, and sale of OTC drugs, quasi-drugs, food, and general medical and hygiene supplies; and deals with the lease of real estate properties and management of hotels.

