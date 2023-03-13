Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSHA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Taysha Gene Therapies Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $0.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.99. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $7.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.