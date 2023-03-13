TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) Short Interest Update

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the February 13th total of 7,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 249,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TCV Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCVA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.21. 8,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,436. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97. TCV Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TCV Acquisition by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in TCV Acquisition by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 152,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TCV Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $47,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of TCV Acquisition by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 119,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCV Acquisition Company Profile

TCV Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

