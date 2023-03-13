TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Short Interest Update

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the February 13th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSI. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 30.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.85. The stock had a trading volume of 87,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,644. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.81.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Increases Dividend

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from TCW Strategic Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.62%.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

