Telcoin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $126.17 Million (TEL)

Telcoin (TEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 13th. One Telcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Telcoin has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. Telcoin has a market capitalization of $126.17 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.21 or 0.00428733 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,503.34 or 0.28979532 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Telcoin

Telcoin’s launch date was December 29th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,088,740,237 tokens. Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin. Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telcoin is https://reddit.com/r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Telcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin (TEL) is a cryptocurrency used as a medium of exchange, reserve asset, and protocol token on a user-owned, decentralized financial platform. The platform enables users to access and use decentralized financial products globally, and Telcoin incentivizes telecoms and active users to provide value-added services to end-users. By aligning around this platform, Telcoin aims to provide every mobile phone user in the world with fast and affordable, user-owned financial products, which are better than traditional banking services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

