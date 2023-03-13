Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Sold by Anson Funds Management LP

Anson Funds Management LP reduced its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 90.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674,974 shares during the quarter. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at about $28,792,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,380,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,343,000 after purchasing an additional 69,719 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 158.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 708,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,095,000 after purchasing an additional 434,518 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,609,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,263,000 after purchasing an additional 71,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SW Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,017,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

NYSE:TPX traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $38.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,150. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $44.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.73.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 402.92% and a net margin of 9.26%. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tempur Sealy International

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 13,811 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $553,406.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 316,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,966.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,677 shares of company stock worth $2,283,492. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

