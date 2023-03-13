Ternium (NYSE:TX) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $49.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00.

TX has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Ternium from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ternium in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ternium from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ternium from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ternium from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.43.

TX stock opened at $42.04 on Thursday. Ternium has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ternium will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TX. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ternium by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Ternium by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ternium by 6,399.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Ternium SA operates as a flat steel producer. The firm offers a broad range of steel products for customers active in the automotive, home appliances, HVAC, construction, capital goods, container, food and energy industries through its manufacturing facilities, service center and distribution networks, and advanced customer integration systems.

