Terra (LUNA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $329.87 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $1.42 or 0.00005821 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a market cap of $329.87 million and approximately $76.25 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00011010 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004531 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003784 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001866 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 232,791,186 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

