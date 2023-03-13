TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Hits $0.0232 on Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $227.48 million and $20.85 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00069402 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00050208 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000263 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00008489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00022229 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000867 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004674 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001623 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,799,965,378 coins and its circulating supply is 9,797,880,295 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

