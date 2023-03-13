Tether Gold Trading 3.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XAUT)

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. In the last seven days, Tether Gold has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. Tether Gold has a market cap of $92.63 million and approximately $5.30 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $1,911.91 or 0.07935614 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether Gold Profile

Tether Gold’s genesis date was January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.

The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers’ Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

Buying and Selling Tether Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

