TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Short Interest Up 15.5% in February

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the February 13th total of 1,550,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

TETRA Technologies Trading Down 6.8 %

TTI stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.00. 2,194,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,189. TETRA Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $5.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.98 million, a PE ratio of 53.68 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TETRA Technologies

In related news, EVP Matthew Sanderson acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 484,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,167. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Brady M. Murphy acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.41 per share, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,722,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,554.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Matthew Sanderson bought 7,500 shares of TETRA Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 484,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,167. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 59,750 shares of company stock worth $204,040 over the last 90 days. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTI. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in TETRA Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 370,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 16,510 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in TETRA Technologies by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in TETRA Technologies by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 682,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 177,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products, and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

