TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Insider Purchases $12,300.00 in Stock

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) insider Zamaneh Mikhak bought 15,000 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.82 per share, with a total value of $12,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of TFFP stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.79. 19,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.21. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.14.

Get TFF Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of TFF Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,826,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 222.5% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 315,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 217,360 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.