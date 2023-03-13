The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Short Interest Up 52.2% in February

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 52.2% from the February 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKGFY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 3,807 ($45.78) to GBX 3,992 ($48.00) in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Berkeley Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

The Berkeley Group Stock Up 1.0 %

The Berkeley Group stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.75. 11,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,240. The Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.10.

The Berkeley Group Increases Dividend

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.1474 dividend. This is a positive change from The Berkeley Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd.

Berkeley Group Holdings Plc engages in the development of residential and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George, St. Edward, St. Joseph, and St. William. The company was founded by Anthony William Pidgley and Jim Farrer in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

