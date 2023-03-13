The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th.

First of Long Island has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. First of Long Island has a dividend payout ratio of 45.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First of Long Island to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.

NASDAQ:FLIC traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.57. The stock had a trading volume of 76,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,533. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. First of Long Island has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $21.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $327.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First of Long Island by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,862,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,100,000 after buying an additional 30,873 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First of Long Island by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,095,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,888,000 after buying an additional 73,278 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First of Long Island by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 972,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,922,000 after buying an additional 28,512 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of First of Long Island by 5.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 690,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,443,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First of Long Island by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 502,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

