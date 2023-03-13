The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target to $15.00

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LTH. Guggenheim upped their target price on Life Time Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Life Time Group from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Life Time Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Life Time Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Life Time Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.43.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Life Time Group Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE:LTH traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.69. The stock had a trading volume of 694,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,496. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average is $13.63. Life Time Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -845.58 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Institutional Trading of Life Time Group

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $472.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.52 million. Life Time Group had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Life Time Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTH. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Life Time Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Life Time Group during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Life Time Group by 34.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Life Time Group by 82.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Life Time Group by 88.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Life Time Group

(Get Rating)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.