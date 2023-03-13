The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $16.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GPS. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on GAP from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GAP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on GAP from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut GAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE:GPS traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.42. 7,570,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,442,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.68. GAP has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $15.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.94.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GAP news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $90,217.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,413.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 8,101 shares of company stock valued at $100,492 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in GAP by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,608,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $318,135,000 after purchasing an additional 247,148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in GAP by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,122,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,633,000 after purchasing an additional 40,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GAP by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,674,000 after purchasing an additional 124,677 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co grew its holdings in GAP by 9,453.9% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 2,637,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in GAP during the 4th quarter valued at $20,617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

