The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target to $30.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

CTRA stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.35. 8,308,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,729,826. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.25. Coterra Energy has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coterra Energy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,998,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 599.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,710,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464,583 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $169,781,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

