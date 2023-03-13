The Goldman Sachs Group Trims HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Target Price to $13.80

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.60 to $13.80 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HRT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of HireRight from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of HireRight in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HireRight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HireRight currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

Shares of NYSE HRT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,996. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.83. HireRight has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $18.95. The company has a market cap of $30.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.80 and a beta of 0.17.

In other HireRight news, major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $58,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,747,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,341,499.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 502,972 shares of company stock worth $5,494,406. 13.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in HireRight by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HireRight by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of HireRight during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of HireRight during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HireRight by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

