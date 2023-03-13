The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Target Price to $19.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.53% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.
Invesco Stock Down 2.3 %
IVZ traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $16.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,287,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,223,899. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.45. Invesco has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.35.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,367,477 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $43,608,926.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,205,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,106,525.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,164,939 shares of company stock valued at $76,615,951. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Invesco by 58.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,174,000 after buying an additional 9,345,810 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 18.8% during the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,404,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,430,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $595,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.
Invesco Company Profile
Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
