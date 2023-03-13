The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Target Price to $19.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

IVZ traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $16.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,287,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,223,899. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.45. Invesco has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.35.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,367,477 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $43,608,926.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,205,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,106,525.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,164,939 shares of company stock valued at $76,615,951. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Invesco by 58.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,174,000 after buying an additional 9,345,810 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 18.8% during the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,404,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,430,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $595,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

