The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Shares Sold by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,564,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,190,000 after buying an additional 81,903 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 937.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 183,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 11,538.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $26,064.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,024. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,024. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200 and have sold 406,897 shares valued at $30,376,669. 11.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $32.76 on Monday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average of $32.10.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 5.95%.

The Liberty Braves Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

