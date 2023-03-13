The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.00

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.00 and last traded at $44.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.00.

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.52.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Featured Articles

