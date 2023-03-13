The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.97

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.97 and last traded at $27.01, with a volume of 113946 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LSXMK shares. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.49 and a 200 day moving average of $39.42.

Insider Transactions at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,024. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $8,926,931.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,550,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,822,918.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,024. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 and sold 406,897 shares worth $30,376,669. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.