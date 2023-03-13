The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Short Interest Update

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 526,500 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the February 13th total of 718,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens cut their target price on ONE Group Hospitality from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price objective on ONE Group Hospitality from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on ONE Group Hospitality from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

ONE Group Hospitality Stock Performance

NASDAQ STKS traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $7.91. 61,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,797. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.11. ONE Group Hospitality has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $11.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Group Hospitality

In related news, Director Jonathan Segal purchased 5,721 shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $35,470.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,212,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,114,548.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 6.7% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 35,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 25.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 61.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. 39.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

