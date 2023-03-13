The Sandbox (SAND) Price Tops $0.62

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $926.58 million and approximately $224.46 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox token can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00002532 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,470,108 tokens. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

According to CryptoCompare, “SAND is a decentralized cryptocurrency token created on the Ethereum blockchain and used as the native currency of The Sandbox, a gaming platform where users create, own, rent, and monetize their virtual worlds and experiences. It is used to purchase land and other resources on the platform, as well as to reward players, developers, and content creators for their contributions to the platform. It was created by Pixowl and Animoca Brands, leveraging their respective expertise in game development and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

