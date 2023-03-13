The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co decreased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned approximately 0.23% of Sherwin-Williams worth $122,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $214.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $285.00.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.39.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Featured Stories

