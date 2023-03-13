The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,480 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $73.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.06. The stock has a market cap of $85.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $83.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TJX. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.94.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.