The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,110,000 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the February 13th total of 6,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,910,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,761. The firm has a market cap of $110.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.73 and a 200-day moving average of $65.43. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $57.27 and a 12 month high of $82.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.721 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.71%.

Institutional Trading of Toronto-Dominion Bank

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TD. Desjardins upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.57.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.