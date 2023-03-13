Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Acquires 153,709 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 806,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,709 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $7,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Orange by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Orange during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Orange during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Orange by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Orange during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Orange alerts:

Orange Price Performance

Orange stock opened at $11.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Orange S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $12.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Orange Profile

Separately, StockNews.com raised Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th.

(Get Rating)

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in January 1, 1991 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.