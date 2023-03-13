Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,797 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,623 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in CRH by 14,136.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15,691 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of CRH by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 100,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 17,893 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,153,000 after acquiring an additional 125,816 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRH opened at $48.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.58 and a 200 day moving average of $40.30. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $52.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from CRH’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CRH from €50.00 ($53.19) to €48.00 ($51.06) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CRH from €50.00 ($53.19) to €48.00 ($51.06) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.

