Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Buys 10,763 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,763 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $4,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AtriCure by 37.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in AtriCure by 122.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on AtriCure from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AtriCure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.17.

AtriCure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $35.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $68.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.13 and its 200 day moving average is $42.29.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $88.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.90 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

