Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 833,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,455 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure were worth $7,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RADI. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,858,000. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,533,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,580,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,693,000 after purchasing an additional 982,825 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,439,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,919,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,973,000 after purchasing an additional 746,043 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RADI shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Radius Global Infrastructure Stock Performance

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Shares of NASDAQ:RADI opened at $14.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $16.52.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

