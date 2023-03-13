Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $9,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SONY. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Motco bought a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Sony Group by 56.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sony Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Sony Group stock opened at $84.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $107.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.02 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 8.43%. On average, analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

SONY has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

