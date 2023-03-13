Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Makes New $660,000 Investment in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,056 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 30.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 1,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Stock Down 64.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $29.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $174.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.99. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group lowered their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered First Republic Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Sterne Agee CRT boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.90.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.



