Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Makes New $9.08 Million Investment in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,081,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Deckers Outdoor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,123,000 after buying an additional 16,529 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,658,000 after buying an additional 66,072 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,657,000 after buying an additional 164,730 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $109,791,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 6.3% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 344,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,897,000 after buying an additional 20,520 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total value of $14,414,082.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,981,059.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total value of $14,414,082.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,981,059.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total value of $1,028,190.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,650.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,486 shares of company stock valued at $16,242,273. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DECK opened at $412.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $414.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.21. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $212.93 and a 52 week high of $443.80. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.41 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DECK. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $515.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.77.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

