Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 137,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ONON. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ON by 159.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,999,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,302,000 after buying an additional 17,190,987 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in ON by 114.5% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,357,000 after buying an additional 5,887,034 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in ON by 171.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,876,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,220,000 after buying an additional 2,446,597 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in ON during the third quarter worth $28,016,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ON by 25.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,289,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,574 shares during the period. 17.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ONON shares. Williams Trading lowered shares of ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of ON from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ON from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. William Blair lowered shares of ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ON from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.08.

ON Stock Performance

ON Company Profile

Shares of ON stock opened at $20.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of -52.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.11. On Holding AG has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $29.18.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

