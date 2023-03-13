Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 540,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,593 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of WideOpenWest worth $6,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Trading Down 4.0 %

WideOpenWest stock opened at $9.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $22.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.17. The firm has a market cap of $830.48 million, a PE ratio of -482.26 and a beta of 1.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WideOpenWest ( NYSE:WOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.23). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $180.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on WideOpenWest to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered WideOpenWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

WideOpenWest Company Profile



WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision broadband services. It offers high-speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business customers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

