Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 414 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 5.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,784,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,135,000 after purchasing an additional 441,250 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 7.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,870,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,322,000 after purchasing an additional 281,489 shares during the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 16.5% in the third quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 2,561,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,675,000 after purchasing an additional 362,619 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 13.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,580,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,792,000 after purchasing an additional 191,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in NetEase by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,210,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,989,000 after acquiring an additional 216,897 shares in the last quarter. 13.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. HSBC cut their price objective on NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NetEase from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

NetEase Price Performance

NetEase Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $84.41 on Monday. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.09 and a twelve month high of $108.77. The firm has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.72 and a 200 day moving average of $77.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 23.52%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

