Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA) Short Interest Up 39.9% in February

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the February 13th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Tiziana Life Sciences Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of TLSA stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.57. 33,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,745. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tiziana Life Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Tiziana Life Sciences by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 20,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules to treat human diseases in oncology and immunology. The company's lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of Crohn's, graft versus host, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis diseases.

