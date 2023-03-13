Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Short Interest Down 18.8% in February

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the February 13th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Tokyo Electron Price Performance

Tokyo Electron stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.61. The company had a trading volume of 41,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.16 and its 200-day moving average is $77.97. Tokyo Electron has a fifty-two week low of $58.33 and a fifty-two week high of $131.75.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Tokyo Electron had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 34.69%. Analysts anticipate that Tokyo Electron will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Tokyo Electron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

