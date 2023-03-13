Tom Brophy Buys 2 Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) insider Tom Brophy bought 2 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 6,360 ($76.48) per share, for a total transaction of £127.20 ($152.96).

Shares of CRDA traded down GBX 82 ($0.99) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 6,236 ($74.99). 563,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,976. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,845.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,760.49. Croda International Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 5,862 ($70.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,082.06 ($97.19). The company has a market cap of £8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,388.57, a PEG ratio of 91.62 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 61 ($0.73) per share. This is an increase from Croda International’s previous dividend of $47.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. Croda International’s payout ratio is 2,373.63%.

CRDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,200 ($98.61) price objective on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,200 ($74.56) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 8,700 ($104.62) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 7,920 ($95.24).

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

