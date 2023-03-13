Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Short Interest Up 29.2% in February

Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 381,400 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the February 13th total of 295,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.4 days.

Topaz Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TPZEF traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $13.98. 900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,091. Topaz Energy has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $19.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average is $15.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TPZEF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Topaz Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

