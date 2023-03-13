Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Shares Up 8.7%

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$18.89 and last traded at C$18.62. 117,109 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 357,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.13.

Several brokerages recently commented on TXG. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. CIBC boosted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$21.78.

The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.38.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

