TPG Telecom Limited (ASX:TPG) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

TPG Telecom Limited (ASX:TPG – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Monday, March 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from TPG Telecom’s previous final dividend of $0.09.
TPG Telecom Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.52.
About TPG Telecom
Read More
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
- Margin Compression. What’s it Mean for Your Retail Stocks?
- SVB: The First Crack In The Economy, Pressure Building
- Can SVB Collapse Cause Credit Downgrades at Etsy?
- Crocs May be a Comfortable Fit for Growth-Oriented Investors
Receive News & Ratings for TPG Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.