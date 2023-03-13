Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCOGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the February 13th total of 3,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO stock traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $229.39. 188,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,180. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.49.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSCO. Cowen began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.82.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

