Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target Cut to C$19.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TCL.A has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Transcontinental to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Transcontinental Stock Performance

TCL.A opened at C$12.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.81. Transcontinental has a 1-year low of C$12.53 and a 1-year high of C$18.77. The company has a market cap of C$940.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.90.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

