Tribe Price Tops $0.25 (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. During the last week, Tribe has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Tribe has a market cap of $113.45 million and $375,066.59 worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tribe token can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tribe alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.68 or 0.00442169 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,737.71 or 0.29887726 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Tribe Token Profile

Tribe was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. Tribe’s official website is fei.money. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tribe is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Tribe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is a governance token used to manage the Fei Protocol. Its main focus is maintaining the peg, upgrading the protocol and integrating with other systems. The Tribe DAO, which is controlled by TRIBE token holders, has ultimate control over the Tribe ecosystem, including the ability to move PCV, mint FEI, create and grant access roles. Proposals must be created and passed to perform actions, with a proposal threshold of 2.5M TRIBE and a quorum of 25M TRIBE. Additionally, Tribe Turbo is a mechanism used to issue stablecoins and earn yield.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tribe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tribe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.