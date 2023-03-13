Tribe Tops 24 Hour Volume of $454,371.42 (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Tribe has a market cap of $118.23 million and approximately $454,371.42 worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tribe has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Tribe token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Tribe

Tribe launched on March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. The official message board for Tribe is medium.com/fei-protocol. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tribe is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Tribe

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is a governance token used to manage the Fei Protocol. Its main focus is maintaining the peg, upgrading the protocol and integrating with other systems. The Tribe DAO, which is controlled by TRIBE token holders, has ultimate control over the Tribe ecosystem, including the ability to move PCV, mint FEI, create and grant access roles. Proposals must be created and passed to perform actions, with a proposal threshold of 2.5M TRIBE and a quorum of 25M TRIBE. Additionally, Tribe Turbo is a mechanism used to issue stablecoins and earn yield.”

