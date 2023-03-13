Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Lifted to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

TCN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.75 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.37.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Tricon Residential Stock Performance

Shares of Tricon Residential stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.65. 2,888,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,132. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average is $8.69. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter worth $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 90.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.