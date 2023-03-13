Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.13

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 81050 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Trillium Gold Mines Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$10.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.20.

Trillium Gold Mines Company Profile

Trillium Gold Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district.

