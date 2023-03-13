Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.13

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 81050 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
Trillium Gold Mines Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$10.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.20.
Trillium Gold Mines Company Profile
Trillium Gold Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district.
Recommended Stories
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.