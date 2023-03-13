TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Chairman Samuel Valenti III Sells 4,000 Shares

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $118,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,832.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TRS stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,787. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average of $27.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.72. TriMas Co. has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $33.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $203.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.65 million. TriMas had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. TriMas’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded TriMas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in TriMas by 308.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of TriMas by 1,117.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 182.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in TriMas by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 99.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistant caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

